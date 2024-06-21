Former Golden State Warriors Player Joins New Team
The first portion of NBA free agency is officially underway, as teams are now permitted to negotiate with their own free agents. This was a new addition to the league’s CBA, as teams can begin negotiating with their own free agents following the completion of the NBA Finals.
While there are several free agents who are likely to reach agreements much later in the summer, as they would like to explore the open market before inking a deal, there are moves that have already happened in the NBA.
There was also a big move that recently happened outside of the NBA, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins had joined Dwight Howard and Quinn Cook on the Taiwan Mustangs.
As Charania included in his report, this is a 2020 Los Angeles Lakers reunion, as all three of these players were on that roster. Cousins never actually played a game for the Lakers, as injuries did not allow him to get on the floor, but this came after he had an incredible run as a four-time NBA All-Star.
Playing his best years with the Sacramento Kings, Cousins spent seven years there before joining the New Orleans Pelicans where he was arguably the best center in basketball when healthy. Signing with the Golden State Warriors after his time in New Orleans, Cousins was never the player he was prior to the injury issues, but still gave Golden State some solid production in his brief time there.
