Inside The Warriors

Former Golden State Warriors Player Joins New Team

This former NBA All-Star reportedly has a new team

Joey Linn

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0), forward Andre Iguodala (9) and guard Klay Thompson (11) before game six of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0), forward Andre Iguodala (9) and guard Klay Thompson (11) before game six of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The first portion of NBA free agency is officially underway, as teams are now permitted to negotiate with their own free agents. This was a new addition to the league’s CBA, as teams can begin negotiating with their own free agents following the completion of the NBA Finals. 

While there are several free agents who are likely to reach agreements much later in the summer, as they would like to explore the open market before inking a deal, there are moves that have already happened in the NBA.

There was also a big move that recently happened outside of the NBA, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins had joined Dwight Howard and Quinn Cook on the Taiwan Mustangs. 

As Charania included in his report, this is a 2020 Los Angeles Lakers reunion, as all three of these players were on that roster. Cousins never actually played a game for the Lakers, as injuries did not allow him to get on the floor, but this came after he had an incredible run as a four-time NBA All-Star. 

Playing his best years with the Sacramento Kings, Cousins spent seven years there before joining the New Orleans Pelicans where he was arguably the best center in basketball when healthy. Signing with the Golden State Warriors after his time in New Orleans, Cousins was never the player he was prior to the injury issues, but still gave Golden State some solid production in his brief time there.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News