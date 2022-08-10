Skip to main content
Former NBA All-Star Believes Miami Heat Had Better Chance Against Warriors in Finals

Antoine Walker believes the Celtics "gave away" the NBA Championship

There's no doubting that the Golden State Warriors handedly defeated the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. There's also no doubting that the Boston Celtics choked Game 4 and Game 5 a bit. Former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker believes that the Miami Heat would have had a better shot than the Celtics.

"I think they would have had a better shot," Walker said. "I don't know if they would have scored enough to keep up with the Warriors. But defensively, they would have been so stingy and that's what the Heat and the gameplan would have been a lot different than the Celtics."

Not only did walker believe that the Miami Heat would have had a better shot than the Boston Celtics, but he believes the Celtics "gave away" the NBA Championship against the Warriors.

"I hate to take away from Golden State, but if you go back and watch the film, Boston gave away Golden State that championship," Walker said. "I was at Game 4, they were up four or five with five minutes to go, and they probably took seven straight three point shots, and it wasn't from Jayson Tatum. The last two games, you turn it over a combined 42 or 43 times two games against a team like Golden State, there's no way you can win. You're really beating yourself. I believe the Heat would have been a little more disciplined."

Regardless of any what-if scenarios, the Golden State Warriors are the 2022 NBA Champions, and that's all that matters.

