Former Nets Guard Calls Steph Curry 'One Dimensional'

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continues to receive disrespect
It would have been reasonable to assume that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had silenced all critics with his 2022 postseason run. Dominating each round, and capping it off with his first Finals MVP award, Steph truly answered every skeptic with his play. Well, at least that was the expectation.

During a recent podcast episode, former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James left Steph Curry off his top-5 players in the league list. When asked why, James cited Steph's "one dimensional" play and lack of play initiating.

"Steph, how he plays and how het gets stuff off, it's just kinda one dimensional at times," James said. "He's not the primary ball handler a lot, and for a point guard that kinda bothers me."

James admitted that Steph is still a superstar, citing his off-the-dribble scoring, but the former Brooklyn Nets guard does not have Steph top-5 in the league right now. Perhaps even more outlandish than his "one dimensional" take, was James' insinuation that Steph is a product of Golden State's system.

"If you put [Steph] in Minnesota, he would still kill - but I just don't know if it would be the same," James said. "You know, without Draymond being Draymond, without Klay being Klay. I just don't know if it would be the same mixture."

Despite Klay working his way back from injury, and Draymond consistently hindering the team offensively, Steph was able to have his most dominant playoff run yet. Somehow missing that, Mike James believes Steph wouldn't be exactly the same without those two.

