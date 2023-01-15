Full Injury Report: Warriors vs. Bulls

After starting their road trip with a victory in front of a record crowd, the Golden State Warriors will look to keep that momentum rolling when they face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Getting closer and closer to full strength, the Warriors are running out of time and excuses when it comes to their mediocre record. This road trip will go a long way towards revealing what level this team is truly at.

As previously mentioned, the Warriors are nearing full strength, having just got Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins back from injury. For Sunday's game in Chicago, only Andre Iguodala, JaMychal Green, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kuminga will be sidelined. While that is four players, none of these guys have been mainstays in the rotation this year, and the Warriors have other options that can fill their spots.

For the Bulls, they will be without Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green. DeMar DeRozan and Tony Bradley are questionable, and Zach LaVine is probable. Needless to say, the final status updates for LaVine and DeRozan will be very consequential.

The Warriors need to begin racking up wins now that they have their top talent back. While they have struggled on the road all year, this trip is an opportunity to put those struggles behind them and begin making their move up the standings.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him