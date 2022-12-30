Full Injury Report: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers are both shorthanded for Friday night's matchup.

For the Warriors, they will be without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala. Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo are probable, and James Wiseman is questionable. For Portland, they will be without Justise Winslow, Gary Payton II, Nasir Little, Keon Johnson, and Greg Brown III. Jusuf Nurkic is questionable with a general illness.

The Warriors are getting closer to adding pieces back, as Andrew Wiggins should be able to return soon, and Steph Curry should be ready some time in early to mid January. It has been an up and down season for the Warriors, but they have found ways to win recently without their top talent available.

For the Trail Blazers, they continue to tread the waters of mediocrity, currently sitting at 18-16, which has them at 8th in the Western Conference. This has been the story for Portland over the last several seasons, and it's likely where they will continue to reside until pivoting in an entirely new direction.

The point guard battle between Steph Curry and Damian Lillard is always one of the better matchups at that position, so it is unfortunate that this game will not feature Curry. That said, Lillard is expected to be available, and will look to lead his Blazers past a shorthanded Golden State team.

