Game 2 Injury Report: Nuggets vs. Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets have released their injury reports

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

There are no surprises on the Game 2 injury report for either the Golden State Warriors or Denver Nuggets. With Steph Curry being listed as available, the only names on the injury report are James Wiseman for the Warriors, and Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray for the Nuggets.

While each of these players would make a significant impact if healthy, none of them are expected to appear in this series. Wiseman has been ruled out for the season, while Murray and Porter Jr. are also not expected to play this year. While unfortunate for both sides, these two teams have known for a while which group they would have for this first round matchup.

The Warriors grabbed a 1-0 lead over the Nuggets with a 123-107 victory in Game 1. Steph Curry was utilized off the bench, playing short 5-6 minute stints at the end of each quarter. His minutes are expected to increase throughout the course of the series; however, it has yet to be announced if that will indeed happen in Game 2. Steve Kerr said he would work with the medical staff to decide what was best for Steph going forward.

When asked after the game about coming off the bench, Steph said, "Everything was smooth for the most part. Just understanding it was nice to get back out there, it was nice to to feel the playoff vibe again. Obviously it's different coming off the bench and trying to make the most of the minutes that are appropriate right now. Had to kinda control the adrenaline for those 6 minutes until I got out there, and everything went fine."

The Warriors are looking to grab a commanding 2-0 lead before heading to Denver for Game 3.

