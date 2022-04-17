Skip to main content
Jordan Poole Reveals Advice Steph Curry and Warriors Veterans Gave Him

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

In his NBA Playoffs debut, young Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole went for 30 points on 9/13 from the field and 5/7 from deep. It was a fantastic performance for the rising star, who according to Kevon Looney, has been asking Warriors veterans about the playoffs since his rookie year. That acquired knowledge was on full display in this game, as Poole led Golden State to a Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

When asked after the game about the playoff advice he has received from Steph Curry and other Warriors veterans, Poole said, "It was good to just get the first one under the belt. Waited two years for this, I asked a lot of questions, luckily I have a lot of amazing vets who are experienced and have been here before who are able to help me. They just told me to continue to play my game, be me, and just be ready for the moment."

Poole was certainly ready for the moment, joining Kyrie Irving as the only two players in NBA history with at least 30 points and 5 threes in a playoff debut. More importantly, Poole helped the Warriors secure a win over reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. With a 1-0 series lead, the Warriors will look to go up two games on Denver when the two teams face off again on Monday night.

