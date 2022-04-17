Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Not Starting Steph Curry

Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Not Starting Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors brought Steph off the bench in win over Denver Nuggets

Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors brought Steph off the bench in win over Denver Nuggets

For just the 2nd time in the last 10 years, Steph Curry came off the bench. Similar to this situation, the last time he came off the bench was also in a playoff game as he was working his way back from injury. The announcement that Curry would not start Game 1 vs. the Denver Nuggets came just minutes before tip-off, as it was initially reported that he would start. After the game, Steve Kerr revealed his thought process.

When asked about bringing Steph off the bench, Kerr confirmed that he wanted to avoid having Steph sit for extended stretches, and instead wanted to better manage the precise minutes he would receive. The plan was to have him close the last 5-6 minutes of each quarter, rather than having him play the usual rotation he'd have for such a game. While it was an adjustment for Curry, who was playing his first live action in roughly one month, he warmed up as the game went along.

Steve Kerr was asked specifically how hard is it going to be to remove Jordan Poole from the starting lineup once it is time to reinstate Steph, and said that "We'll cross that bridge when we come to it." Kerr continued by saying that Steph feels good after his first game action in a while, and this return to play will help set the table for what is to come for he and the team.

When asked if he plans to continue bringing Steph off the bench for Game 2 and beyond, Kerr said that he will continue working with the medical staff to decide what is best for the superstar point guard. The Warriors and Nuggets will face off again on Monday night in Golden State.

Steph Curry Confirms He Was Almost Traded to Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry Reveals First Interaction With LeBron James

Draymond Green Blasts Analysts Who Picked Lakers to Win Title

Steve-Kerr-Steph-Curry-GETTY-1351373942
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Not Starting Steph Curry

By Joey Linn55 seconds ago
http---hoopshabit.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2017-07-1354949301
News

Jordan Poole Reveals Advice Steph Curry and Warriors Veterans Gave Him

By Joey Linn34 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) talks to guard Gary Payton II (right) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry WILL Play in Game 1 Vs. Nuggets

By C.J. Peterson4 hours ago
USATSI_17673977_168390270_lowres
News

LeBron James Opens Up About Guarding Steph Curry

By Farbod Esnaashari7 hours ago
AP21114115203444
News

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

By Joey Linn8 hours ago
USATSI_17659039_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Not Being Championship Favorites

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 15, 2022
Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) laughs on the court during a timeout in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry "Optimistic" to Play Saturday in Game 1 Vs. Nuggets

By C.J. PetersonApr 14, 2022
fullsizeoutput_b3d8
News

Steph Curry Confirms He Was Almost Traded to Milwaukee Bucks

By Joey LinnApr 14, 2022
OL-AF409_LEBRON_M_20151223175518
News

Steph Curry Reveals First Interaction With LeBron James

By Joey LinnApr 14, 2022