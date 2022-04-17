Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Not Starting Steph Curry

For just the 2nd time in the last 10 years, Steph Curry came off the bench. Similar to this situation, the last time he came off the bench was also in a playoff game as he was working his way back from injury. The announcement that Curry would not start Game 1 vs. the Denver Nuggets came just minutes before tip-off, as it was initially reported that he would start. After the game, Steve Kerr revealed his thought process.

When asked about bringing Steph off the bench, Kerr confirmed that he wanted to avoid having Steph sit for extended stretches, and instead wanted to better manage the precise minutes he would receive. The plan was to have him close the last 5-6 minutes of each quarter, rather than having him play the usual rotation he'd have for such a game. While it was an adjustment for Curry, who was playing his first live action in roughly one month, he warmed up as the game went along.

Steve Kerr was asked specifically how hard is it going to be to remove Jordan Poole from the starting lineup once it is time to reinstate Steph, and said that "We'll cross that bridge when we come to it." Kerr continued by saying that Steph feels good after his first game action in a while, and this return to play will help set the table for what is to come for he and the team.

When asked if he plans to continue bringing Steph off the bench for Game 2 and beyond, Kerr said that he will continue working with the medical staff to decide what is best for the superstar point guard. The Warriors and Nuggets will face off again on Monday night in Golden State.

