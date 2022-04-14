Skip to main content
Steph Curry Confirms He Was Almost Traded to Milwaukee Bucks

What if the Golden State Warriors traded Steph to the Bucks?

The story of how Steph Curry was almost dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks has been told before, but Steph himself has never gone into as much detail as he recently did on Draymond Green's podcast. The superstar point guard not only confirmed that he was almost dealt to Milwaukee in 2012, but Steph went into detail on the day it all went down.

"It all happened at once for me. I remember exactly where we were, we were in Sacramento, it was the lockout year so it was right at the trade deadline," Steph said. "We get in the locker room, and it's kinda a different energy. You know around the trade deadline it's always like that, but this was different."

After detailing the setting before it all went down, Curry said, "I'm getting taped getting ready to play in the game, and you see across the ticker on the TV in the locker room like breaking news, NBA trade, Warriors trade Monta Ellis, Ekpe Udoh, and somebody else for Andrew Bogut, and that's how we found out."

After the deal was announced, Steph says then head coach of the Warriors Mark Jackson pulled him aside and said, "I just had to let you know [the Bucks] wanted you in the trade." Curry confirmed that the Milwaukee team doctors were part of why he was never dealt there, as they believed his ankle injuries were too significant to be worth trading for him.

Steph Curry remained with the Golden State Warriors, and the rest is history.

