Game One Injury Report: Warriors vs. Grizzlies

The stage has been set. With the Memphis Grizzlies eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games, there will be a rematch of last year's play-in game between Memphis and Golden State. Both teams look drastically different than they did in last year's play-in tournament, when Memphis edged out Golden State in overtime; however, the star play at the top for both teams remains the same. Both led by their dynamic point guards, the Memphis Grizzlies will look to Ja Morant, while the Golden State Warriors will rely heavily on Steph Curry.

The good news to begin this series, is that despite their injury troubles to end the regular season, both Ja Morant and Steph Curry are good to go for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals. Each team has released their injury report, and for Memphis, it will be Steven Adams as the only guaranteed absence, with Ziaire Williams being listed as questionable. For the Warriors, the only two names on the injury report are Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman. Wiseman has been ruled out for the season, while Iggy has been ruled out for at least the first two games of the series.

While Memphis is the higher seed, Golden State is favored most places to win the series. Having made quick work of the Denver Nuggets, Steph and the Warriors will look to advance to the Western Conference Finals, a place they have not been since 2019.

