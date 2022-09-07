Gary Payton II Reveals True Reason For Leaving Warriors

After six years of battling for roster spots, Gary Payton II solidified himself as a solid NBA player with the Golden State Warriors. Payton placed himself in position to get a nice guaranteed contract this summer, and for the first time in his career, the 29-year-old guard had an opportunity to listen to offers and make a decision on his future.

Unwilling to go even deeper into the luxury tax, the Warriors allowed Payton to join the Portland Trail Blazers, despite the versatile guard's desire to stay in Golden State. When asked recently why he left the Warriors, Payton was honest, and said he needed to get paid.

"It didn't work out. I would love to go back to Golden State, but it didn't work out. Just the timing and everything. Just a business deal, and I just had to take the money," Payton II said on a recent episode of "Truth & Basketball with George Karl.

Payton admitted that he needed to take the money, and for a player who has battled for as long as he has to make NBA rosters, it was absolutely the right decision. Had it worked out with the Warriors, GP2 would still be in The Bay; however, the $29M contract from Portland was one that he had to sign.

While he may be on another team now, Gary Payton II will always be a Warriors champion.

