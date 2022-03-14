Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares Encouraging Message For Klay Thompson

Giannis shared kind words for Klay following the Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks game

Getty Images

Giannis shared kind words for Klay following the Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks game

The Golden State Warriors got a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, with the story of the game being Klay Thompson. With 38-points, Klay looked every bit of his pre-injury form, going on one of his trademark hot streaks throughout the entire game. After the buzzer, Giannis Antetokounmpo went over to Golden State's bench to show Klay some love. During his postgame media session, Giannis continued that encouragement.

"I'm happy for Klay," Giannis said. "I'm happy for somebody that's faced adversity. To be able to come back and play at a high level. Obviously not against us, but at the end of the day, my mindset is to never take from somebody else. If somebody has a good game, you gotta give them credit. He had a great game, made tough shots, and he was being Klay. I'm happy that he's back."

This is standard for Giannis, who frequently solidifies himself as one of the most humble superstars in the league. His appreciation for those around him is never questioned, as he consistently gives credit where it's due. This recent example, despite the tough loss, once again speaks to the character of Giannis. Having reached the game's highest level, accomplishing everything there is to accomplish, Giannis often spends his media appearances praising others.

Both the Warriors and Bucks expect to compete for a championship this season, so perhaps Saturday's matchup was not the last fans will see this year. 

