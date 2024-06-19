Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Announce Big Andrew Wiggins News

The Warriors shared some big Andrew Wiggins news

Joey Linn

Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the 2024 Paris Olympics right around the corner, basketball rosters are being completed for each country. For Team USA, their roster is loaded with talent, as Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will headline a roster that looks destined for a gold medal.

While Team USA has the best roster on paper, there are still a lot of very talented rosters outside of this group, including Team Canada. In an announcement on Wednesday, the Warriors revealed that their forward Andrew Wiggins had been named to Canada's extended Training Camp roster for the 2024 Olympics.

In an interview with Michael Grange of Sportsnet from September of last year, Canada Basketball GM Rowan Barrett spoke on Wiggins missing the World Cup, providing interesting comments on his standing with Team Canada.

"Well, first of all, I love this kid," Barret said of Wiggins. "He's not a kid anymore. He’s a grown man with children and everything else, but I’ve shared that in our program our arms are open. But we asked Andrew Wiggins to (be part of the summer core) and he couldn’t commit, so I haven't even begun to have those types of conversations. I think that our focus now has to be on our guys that are here that have committed to play that are there and really just had some tremendous performances."

The Warriors forward now joins Canada as part of their extended Training Camp roster.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News