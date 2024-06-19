Golden State Warriors Announce Big Andrew Wiggins News
With the 2024 Paris Olympics right around the corner, basketball rosters are being completed for each country. For Team USA, their roster is loaded with talent, as Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will headline a roster that looks destined for a gold medal.
While Team USA has the best roster on paper, there are still a lot of very talented rosters outside of this group, including Team Canada. In an announcement on Wednesday, the Warriors revealed that their forward Andrew Wiggins had been named to Canada's extended Training Camp roster for the 2024 Olympics.
In an interview with Michael Grange of Sportsnet from September of last year, Canada Basketball GM Rowan Barrett spoke on Wiggins missing the World Cup, providing interesting comments on his standing with Team Canada.
"Well, first of all, I love this kid," Barret said of Wiggins. "He's not a kid anymore. He’s a grown man with children and everything else, but I’ve shared that in our program our arms are open. But we asked Andrew Wiggins to (be part of the summer core) and he couldn’t commit, so I haven't even begun to have those types of conversations. I think that our focus now has to be on our guys that are here that have committed to play that are there and really just had some tremendous performances."
The Warriors forward now joins Canada as part of their extended Training Camp roster.
