Golden State Warriors Champion Joins New Organization
It was announced Monday by USF Men's Basketball that the program had hired Golden State Warriors champion Marreese Speights as their new Director of Player Development.
In their statement on the Speights hiring, USF wrote the following in a press release:
Speights, the St. Petersburg, Florida native, brings a plethora of basketball experience including 13 years of professional playing experience. Speights is a former NBA first-round draft pick, 16th overall, of the Philadelphia 76ers. He is one of 47 players in the history of men's basketball to win a national title at the college level and an NBA Championship at the professional level. He won a national title as a member of the Florida Gators in 2007 and an NBA Championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors in 2015.- Chad Smith, Associate Director of Comms
In his two seasons at Florida, Speights averaged 9.4 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game. He was a member of the 2006-07 National Championship team. Before being drafted in the 2008 NBA Draft, he averaged 14.5 points per game to go along with 8.1 rebounds a game.
Speights won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, which was one of his 10 seasons in the NBA. Playing 227 of his 705 career NBA games with Golden State, Speights was a key piece off their bench from 2013-2016.
