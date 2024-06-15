Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Champion Will Make Big Decision Soon

The Warriors will be receiving clarity on this situation soon

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) holds the the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy and celebrates with guard Klay Thompson (11) after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
While much of the Golden State Warriors news lately has been focused on Klay Thompson and his looming free agency, there is a different offseason decision that will be coming much sooner. Per Bobby Marks of ESPN, June 29th is the last day players can exercise their player options, meaning those decisions must be finalized in just over two weeks.

This means for Golden State, before they can sign free agents, they will receive word from versatile guard Gary Payton II on his $9.1M player option. Payton is the only Warriors player with an option this summer, meaning he will likely be their next player to make a decision on his future.

Because teams cannot negotiate with free agents not on their own team until June 30th, it is very unlikely any major Thompson development takes place before then. The four-time NBA champion is expected to test free agency and see what other teams offer, which will almost certainly push his final decision deeper into the summer.

As for Payton, he expressed a desire to remain with the Warriors when speaking with reporters after the season, but was unclear when asked whether that would be via opting into his contract or signing a new deal. That said, clarity on his decision will be coming soon, as Payton must exercise or decline his option by June 29th.

