Golden State Warriors GM: Nobody Should Say 'Mamba Mentality'

During a recent appearance on the All The Smoke Podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Golden State Warriors GM Bob Meyers said players need to stop saying "Mamba Mentality" because they are not Kobe Bryant.

"When people use the Mamba Mentality, you guys don't do that. You're not him," Myers said. "Nobody should be allowed to say that. I’m sorry. There is nobody there like him... When people say that, it bothers me, and I'm like - you don’t get to say that. That's not a throwaway line... I'm sorry, but that went with him. Come up with something else."

Meyers spoke on what made Kobe Bryant so much different than everybody else, saying, "Not many guys want to take your will. A lot of guys want to beat you. Not many guys want to take your will and make it so you know never to try that again."

On what Mamba Mentality truly means, Meyers said, "Mamba Mentality is all about focusing on the process and trusting in the hard work when it matters most. It’s the ultimate mantra for the competitive spirit. It started just as a hashtag that came to me one day, and it's grown into something athletes, and even non-athletes, embrace as a mindset."

While it is understandable why so many current players like to use the term, Bob Meyers believes it should be reserved for Kobe only, even if it serves as inspiration for others.

