Golden State Warriors Reveal New Jerseys

Golden State has some new threads for the upcoming season
While the jerseys have been unofficially leaked for a while, the Golden State Warriors officially revealed their new Statement Edition uniforms for next season. The new threads were shown off by Jonathan Kuminga on the team's Twitter page:

The response from fans is currently mixed, with some sharing excitement, and others feeling the threads are too similar to certain college teams. Certainly giving off Michigan or Berkley vibes, Golden State's new jerseys boast a navy base with gold lettering.

Teams have been revealing new threads throughout the offseason, and the response from fans is always mixed. The Warriors have had some iconic uniforms during their dynasty, and while the basics will stay, this new look will join next season's rotation of uniforms.

Along with their new jerseys, the Golden State Warriors will bring back a roster that has two new additions to the immediate rotation. Adding Donte DiVincenzo to replace Gary Payton II, and JaMychal Green to replace Otto Porter Jr., the Warriors have been busy all summer.

The team's free agency acquisitions will join a roster that is fresh off another championship, and a core that has delivered four titles in the last eight seasons. No matter which jerseys they wear, this team is going to be a problem for the NBA once again. With just over two months until opening night, the wait keeps getting shorter.

