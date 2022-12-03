Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are on the second night of a back to back, but instead of resting the majority of their veterans, they will just be resting Klay Thompson. The sharpshooting guard will likely not be playing any back to backs this season, and will join Andre Iguodala as the only other Warriors player out for this game.

For Houston, they will be without Eric Gordon and Jae'Sean Tate. Their only other absences are their G-League players, as they should have most of their rotation available.

The Rockets just defeated the Phoenix Suns, so they cannot be taken lightly. They played the Warriors incredibly tough when the two teams faced off in Houston, and it took heroic efforts from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to hold off the young Houston group.

The Warriors held off a strong comeback effort from the Chicago Bulls on Friday, and will look to take care of business against the Rockets in this game. They have really been trending upward as a team, and with the Western Conference standings so tightly contested, any stretch of sustained success can really make a difference.

Steph Curry has been playing at an MVP level, and his teammates are starting to come around. Jordan Poole has been much better, Draymond Green looks great, and the Warriors are starting to look the way they expected to look after their championship.

