Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report Revealed

The Warriors will definitely have the upperhand in this one.

While it definitely feels like the Golden State Warriors have been the underdogs since Steph Curry's injury, that definitely won't be the case on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

The biggest piece of news for the Warriors is the fact that Steph Curry has been upgraded to questionable for the team. Curry has been sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation since December 14 when the Warriors lost to the Pacers. Additionally, JaMychal Green is out with a right lower leg infection, Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right foot sprain, and James Wiseman is out with a left ankle sprain. Andre Iguodala is probable with left hip injury management, and Klay Thompson is probable with left knee soreness.

While the Warriors' injury report looks daunting, it's nowhere near as bad as the Phoenix Suns'. The Suns are missing: Devin Booker (left groin strain), Chris Paul (right hip soreness), Cameron Payne (right foot sprain), Cameron Johnson (right meniscus tear), and Jae Crowder (not with the team). Additionally, Deandre Ayton is questionable with a left ankle sprain, Landry Shamet is questionable with right hip soreness, and Torrey Craig is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

If there's a game the Warriors should definitely win on paper, it's this one. The team has found its way to the sixth seed despite missing Steph Curry for weeks - due to the incredibly poor play of the Clippers and the Suns.

