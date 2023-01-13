Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are in desperate need of a bounce-back win against a very struggling San Antonio Spurs team. Fortunately for the Warriors, they'll have their big guns ready.

The only players missing for the Golden State Warriors are JaMychal Green (right lower leg infection), Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain), and James Wiseman (left ankle sprain).

The San Antonio Spurs will also be relatively healthy, similar to the Warriors. The only players missing for the Spurs are Dominick Barlow (G League two-way), Charles Bassey (G League two-way), and Devin Vassell (left knee procedure).

Even though the Spurs are clearly an inferior team, the Warriors cannot take them lightly. For one, the Warriors are still learning how to gel with a fully healthy team, and they're not at a point where they're clicking on all cylinders. The other thing to watch out for is the fact that this game is taking place at the Alamodome, with over 64,000 tickets sold.

It's hard to tell just how many of these fans in attendance will be Warriors fans, but it'll be safe to assume there will be a large amount, otherwise, the Spurs wouldn't hold a game in the Alamodome. With that being said, it should be noted that this isn't a regular game and the Warriors can't treat it like one.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him