Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors will be playing their second to last game of the season tonight, but they'll be a bit shorthanded heading into it.

The Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs tonight in a matchup that still has some significance to Golden State. The Warriors are not out of the woods yet for the 3rd seed, as they're still only a half-game up from the Dallas Mavericks. With only two games left in the season, there's still a chance for the Mavericks to sneak into the 3rd seed. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they will be missing some key players.

The Golden State Warriors will be missing: Steph Curry (left foot), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon), and James Wiseman (right knee). Jordan Poole will also be questionable right-hand soreness. If the Warriors are missing Curry, Thompson, and Poole, then it'll be a pretty tough game against the scrappy San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs will be missing: Keldon Johnson (right knee), Doug McDermott (right ankle), Dejounte Murray (illness), Jakob Poeltl (lower back tightness), Devin Vassell (left heel). Romeo Langford will also be questionable due to right hamstring tightness.

It's looking like even though both the Warriors and Spurs will be shorthanded tonight, the Warriors should still have somewhat of an advantage with both Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green available. The two teams face off at 5:30 pm PST.

