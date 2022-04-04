Video: Steph Curry Trolls Rudy Gobert After Klay Thompson Three

The Warriors have been in a great mood recently, riding the wave of a two-game winning streak and clinching a spot in the playoffs. Steph Curry may have been in the best mood though, as he was trolling Rudy Gobert during the Warriors' epic comeback against the Utah Jazz.

There was a point in the third quarter when Rudy Gobert was playing great defense against Klay Thompson, but it didn't matter as Klay drilled a three in his face. Gobert responded with an angry stomp on the floor. Steph Curry thought it was hilarious and even got off the bench to mimic Gobert's angry stomp.

Shortly after this moment, the Utah Jazz completed an epic 20 point collapse against the Golden State Warriors - which was their second 20 point collapse of that week. It hasn't been a good week for the Utah Jazz as they're actually in danger of slipping into the play-in tournament.

It's been a great week for the Golden State Warriors though, as both Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have been emerging. Their spectacular play has led Golden State to a two-game winning streak and given them a one-game lead on the third seed. Despite clinching a playoff spot, the Golden State Warriors can't rest up just yet though. There are three games left in the season, with Golden State having a one-game advantage.

