GOT7 K-POP Star BamBam to Perform at Warriors Halftime Show

The Warriors K-POP collaboration continues!

The Golden State Warriors and K-POP have become a partnership this season that's seen tremendous success. When GOT7 star BamBam told his fans to support Andrew Wiggins to become an All-Star, Wiggins suddenly received his first All-Star start ever. It looks like that collaboration is continuing.

International K-POP star BamBam will be performing at the Golden State Warriors' halftime show on April 7 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

"What's up Dub Nation, it's your boy BamBam," BamBam said in an announcement video. "I will be going to the Chase Center and perform at the halftime show on April 7. I was pretty excited right now and there will be a new song coming out on the day too. I can't wait to see y'all. I have more surprises to tell you guys. I'm preparing, are you guys ready?"

K-POP has taken the world by complete storm over the last few years after the arrival of BTS. According to Kylen Mills, BamBam will be the very first K-POP star to perform a halftime show at an NBA game. If he's truly the first, he definitely will not be the last. This season proved just how powerful the K-POP fans around the world are, and one should definitely expect more collaborations around the NBA moving forward.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face off on April 7 at 7:00 pm PST. Be sure to witness history there.

By Farbod Esnaashari1 minute ago
