Video: Warriors Players Meet GOT7 K-POP Star BamBam

After leading a successful campaign to get Andrew Wiggins selected to the NBA All-Star Game, GOT7 K-POP star BamBam is in The Bay Area. The Golden State Warriors are hosting BamBam, as he announced on Twitter that he will be performing at halftime on April 7th.

Not only will BamBam be performing at that game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, but the star got a chance to meet some of his fans on the team, including Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors posted a video on Twitter of BamBam and Wiggins exchanging an embrace, as the K-POP star played a big role in getting Wiggins selected to his first All-Star Game as a starter.

BamBam was also seen having a conversation with Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala, who could be heard joking about the incredible amount of money that K-POP stars make. From the videos that were posted to social media, it seems as if BamBam is really enjoying his time in The Bay. Having supported the Warriors for a while now, it is cool to see the team finally bring him in for a performance.

The Golden State Warriors are amidst a final push for optimal playoff seeding during these last few games of the season, and while the vibes are up and down with the team's play, an appearance from one of their most famous fans could be the positivity they need to finish the regular season strong.

