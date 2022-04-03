Skip to main content
Klay Thompson Reacts to Massive Comeback Win

The Golden State Warriors came back to beat the Utah Jazz

The Golden State Warriors got a massive comeback win against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, and they did it behind 36 points from Klay Thompson. Without Steph Curry, Golden State needed every bit of this performance from Klay, who shared his immediate thoughts after the game.

Before speaking about himself, Klay gave credit to Jordan Poole, saying that "JP has to do so much for us during this time with Steph out... having to handle the ball, coming off screens, it's exhausting." When talking about himself, Klay joked and said, "I should've had 40."

The Warriors have struggled mightily in the absence of Steph Curry, and were in desperate need of a win. Coming back from a 21-point deficit, the Warriors officially clinched a playoff spot with this win. Perhaps more importantly, they created some additional separation between themselves and the Utah Jazz.

Klay Thompson has been struggling recently for Golden State, and Steve Kerr said before the game that "Overall, he's played really well. I think he's been up and down, though. He hasn't been consistent within that time, because emotionally, he wants this so badly that he tends to press a little bit." This game was definitely a big step forward in Klay's progress, as he works to get back to the player Golden State will need him to be in the playoffs.

With this win, the Warriors pull to 48-29 on the season, and a half-game in front of the Dallas Mavericks for the Western Conference's 3-seed.

