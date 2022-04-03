Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Clinching Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors clinched a playoff appearance on Saturday night, mounting a 21-point comeback win over the Utah Jazz. It was a heroic effort from the entire team, but Klay Thompson's big night stuck out. Pouring in 36 points, Klay broke out of his slump in a big way. After the game, Steph Curry shared his thoughts on the team's feat.

In a video posted by the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry said, "Hey Dub Nation, we'll see ya'll in the playoffs right? Let's go!" For the Warriors, it is their first playoff berth since 2019, when they went all the way to the NBA Finals. Injuries caused a two-year absence from the playoffs for Golden State, where the team was a mainstay for nearly a decade. Cruising to five-straight Finals appearances from 2015-2019, playoff berths had become a formality for the Warriors. Having undergone some significant changes, injuries, and other obstacles, the team is now hyped to be back.

Steph Curry of course did not play in this game vs. Utah, as he will be sidelined until the end of the regular season; however, all indications point towards him being ready by the start of the postseason. If this reaction is any indication, the superstar is beyond hyped to be heading back to the postseason where he hopes to pursue his 4th title.

