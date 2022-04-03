Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Clinching Playoffs

Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Clinching Playoffs

Steph was hyped for Klay Thompson's big night in Golden State Warriors comeback win over Utah Jazz

Photo by Jane Tyska/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

Steph was hyped for Klay Thompson's big night in Golden State Warriors comeback win over Utah Jazz

The Golden State Warriors clinched a playoff appearance on Saturday night, mounting a 21-point comeback win over the Utah Jazz. It was a heroic effort from the entire team, but Klay Thompson's big night stuck out. Pouring in 36 points, Klay broke out of his slump in a big way. After the game, Steph Curry shared his thoughts on the team's feat.

In a video posted by the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry said, "Hey Dub Nation, we'll see ya'll in the playoffs right? Let's go!" For the Warriors, it is their first playoff berth since 2019, when they went all the way to the NBA Finals. Injuries caused a two-year absence from the playoffs for Golden State, where the team was a mainstay for nearly a decade. Cruising to five-straight Finals appearances from 2015-2019, playoff berths had become a formality for the Warriors. Having undergone some significant changes, injuries, and other obstacles, the team is now hyped to be back.

Steph Curry of course did not play in this game vs. Utah, as he will be sidelined until the end of the regular season; however, all indications point towards him being ready by the start of the postseason. If this reaction is any indication, the superstar is beyond hyped to be heading back to the postseason where he hopes to pursue his 4th title.

Steve Kerr Opens Up About Klay Thompson's Struggles

Klay Thompson Reacts to Massive Comeback Win

Steve Kerr Reacts to Steph Curry Missing Remainder of Regular Season

1180161625.jpg.0
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Clinching Playoffs

By Joey Linn45 seconds ago
klay_thompson_20211217_1280
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to Massive Comeback Win

By Joey Linn14 minutes ago
1344855043
News

Steve Kerr Opens Up About Klay Thompson's Struggles

By Joey Linn3 hours ago
stephen-curry-smiles-iso
News

Steph Curry Shares Optimism Amidst Recent Injury Update

By Joey Linn4 hours ago
USATSI_17897316_168390270_lowres
News

Video: Steph Curry in Practice With Boot Off

By Farbod Esnaashari14 hours ago
Steve-Kerr-Steph-Curry-GETTY-1351373942
News

Steve Kerr Reacts to Steph Curry Missing Remainder of Regular Season

By Joey LinnApr 1, 2022
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being called for an offensive foul against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry Will Not Return in Regular Season

By C.J. PetersonApr 1, 2022
Nov 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Former Golden State Warriors player Tim Hardaway smiles before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Reports: Tim Hardaway Reaches Basketball Hall of Fame

By C.J. PetersonApr 1, 2022
USATSI_12657562_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant says Warriors Should Retire his Jersey

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 1, 2022