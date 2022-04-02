Steph Curry Shares Optimism Amidst Recent Injury Update

The Golden State Warriors are going to finish their regular season without Steph Curry. The team recently announced that the star point guard would be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, as he targets a return for the playoffs. In a recent interview, Curry shared some perspective.

"I know it's not ideal, in terms of ending the season... I'm gonna do everything I can to get fully healthy for the playoff run, that's what it's all about at this point and time. Just being there for my teammates, trying to finish off the season strong, and whoever we play in the playoffs, we'll be ready," Curry said.

While Steph would certainly love to finish the regular season with his teammates, and help them secure the best seed possible, both he and the team recognize the bigger picture. Getting Steph entirely healthy is more important for the Warriors than maximizing seeding, even with the team in danger of falling out of the top-four.

According to Steph, his team will be ready for whoever their first round matchup is. If the season were to end today, the Warriors would face the Denver Nuggets; however, with so much still to be determined, there is no clear indication of who Golden State will draw in the first round. For Steph, no matter who that opponent ends up being, he knows his team will be ready.

Related Articles

Stephen Curry Will Not Return in Regular Season

Ty Lue Admits Cavaliers Doubled Steph Curry 'Every Time' in 2016 Finals

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Struggles