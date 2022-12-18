Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Receives Official Status For Warriors vs. Raptors

The Golden State Warriors have been without Andrew Wiggins for the last six games, and it will remain that way vs. the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors announced that Wiggins would miss Sunday's game vs. Toronto, making it his 7th straight absence.

The Warriors rely heavily on Wiggins, especially on the defensive end, and they have certainly missed his presence over the last six games. Against a Toronto Raptors team that is loaded with wings, Wiggins would have been an even bigger piece for the Warriors, but they will have to find a way to win without him.

Steph Curry will miss his second of likely 10-12 games, as he is expected to be sidelined for around one month with a left shoulder injury. Two games below .500 on the season, the Warriors are in desperate need of wins. The Raptors are in a similar position, having underperformed themselves on the young season.

Having just been walked off by Kyrie Irving on a game-winning buzzer beater, the Raptors are looking to get back in the win column against a shorthanded Warriors squad. The defending champions are in a tough spot, but still have some players that can help them secure wins during this shorthanded stretch.

The Warriors and Raptors will tip-off at 3:00 PM PST on Sunday in Toronto.

