Steve Kerr Gives New Injury Update on Steph Curry's Shoulder

With just a few minutes left in the third quarter of Wednesday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered a left shoulder injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. The Warriors released an injury update that confirmed it was his left shoulder, but the team did not add any additional information at the time of their update.

Head coach Steve Kerr was asked after the game about Curry's injury, and said the star point guard will get an MRI on his left shoulder tomorrow. Kerr said he spoke with Curry after the game and said the star point guard was in good spirits despite the injury and the loss.

Now one game below .500 on the season at 14-15, the Warriors are sitting in a tie for the Western Conference's 11th seed. It has been a very disappointing season for the defending champions, and now they have to manage an injury situation with their best player.

Steph Curry has been absolutely fantastic this season, playing arguably the best basketball of his career. He was midway through another incredible performance on Wednesday night when he was forced to leave the game, exiting with 38 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in just three quarters of play.

The Warriors will now have to wait for the MRI results to return on Curry's left shoulder.

