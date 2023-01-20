Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell's Status vs. Warriors

Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been everything the Cleveland Cavaliers hoped he'd be when they traded for him. The 26-year-old is averaging 28.4 PPG for Cleveland, and has them just 1.5 games back of the two-seed. Having ignited some real championship hope in Cleveland, Mitchell is looking to take a fringe playoff team back to contention, and he is off to a great start.

When this Warriors vs. Cavaliers matchup first hit the schedule, it looked like an incredible opportunity to see a lot of star power with Steph Curry and Donovan Mitchell leading the way. Unfortunately, with the Warriors going into overtime last night, Curry has been ruled out for this game, and Mitchell is questionable.

Dealing with a groin injury that forced him to miss Cleveland's previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Mitchell is listed on the injury report as questionable for this game vs. Golden State. This of course leaves open the possibility of him playing, but the Warriors resting all of their top talent could influence Cleveland's decision.

If Mitchell can go, the Cavs would be heavy favorites in this game. Even if he does not play, this is a game the Cavaliers should win. The Warriors will be severely shorthanded, and will have to rely on big nights from unexpected contributors if they are going to get a win in Cleveland.

