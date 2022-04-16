Skip to main content
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

The Warriors and Nuggets have released their injury reports

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are set to face off in a first round showdown. Both teams are led by former MVPs in Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry, and each side is also dealing with some injury misfortune. For Denver, they have been without Jamal Murray for the entire season, and Michael Porter Jr. for most of the season. Those two remain out for this game. For Golden State, they will be without only James Wiseman, as Steph Curry has been upgraded to probable.

Aside from the previously stated absences, both teams will have the rest of their roster available for this game. The Golden State Warriors were unsure if Steph Curry would be ready by game one, but as he progressed well in his rehab, it became clear that he would be ready to go. This is a team that is hungry for another NBA championship, as injuries have robbed them of the playoffs the last two years.

For Denver, they are looking to reach their full potential during the Jokic era. Having peaked at a Western Conference Finals appearance so far, this team believes they have what it takes to be a true contender. While those aspirations take a significant hit without Murray and MPJ, any time Jokic is on the floor, Denver has a legitimate chance to win.

This game is set to tip-off at 5:30 PST in Golden State. 

