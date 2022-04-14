Injury Update: Steph Curry Splashes Threes at Practice

With his status currently up in the air for game one of the NBA playoffs, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is working hard to get ready for his team's first postseason game. The Warriors are headed to the postseason for the first time since 2019, as they look to reignite their dynasty. They will of course need Steph Curry healthy and at the peak of his powers in order to accomplish their ultimate goal, and that is the level that Steph is working hard in his injury rehab to reach.

Having suffered a foot injury during the last month of the regular season, Curry missed Golden State's last stretch of regular season games; however, it seemed as if he would undoubtedly be ready by the start of the postseason. Some doubt regarding his game one status has since emerged, with both Steve Kerr and the team announcing his status will come down to the wire for that game. While this leaves some reason for concern, Curry's recent practice participation looks encouraging.

Back on the floor at Wednesday's practice, Curry was seen splashing threes from everywhere on the court. The superstar point guard will look to scrimmage with the team later this week in preparation for their playoff opener. Should all go well in that scrimmage, Steph should be on the way to being a full participant for game one vs. the Denver Nuggets.

