Warriors Provide Update on Steph Curry's Injury Status

Warriors Provide Update on Steph Curry's Injury Status

The Golden State Warriors have given a Steph Curry injury update

Eric Gay | Credit: AP

The Golden State Warriors have given a Steph Curry injury update

While it once seemed like a certainty that Steph Curry would be ready to return from injury by the start of the postseason, recent updates have indicated a bit more uncertainty surrounding his status. Steve Kerr has indicated it could go either way regarding Steph's status for the playoff opener, and in their latest update on his injury, the Golden State Warriors indicated the same thing.

A statement released by the team read, "Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who missed the team's last 12 regular season games after suffering a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot on March 16 against them Boston Celtics, continues to make good progress in his recovery process. He gradually started various individual on-court activities last week (shooting, running) and may return to full team practices at some point this week. His eventual return to game action- and the possibility of playing this weekend--is undetermined and will be based on his continued progress."

In a press conference, Steve Kerr said that it's essential that Steph participates in a full scrimmage before returning to game action, and with the Warriors set to scrimmage as a team later this week, Steph will have that opportunity should the medical staff clear him for that action. The Warriors are set to open their series with the Denver Nuggets on Saturday evening in Golden State.

