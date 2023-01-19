Injury Report: Jaylen Brown's Updated Injury Status vs. Warriors

After being listed as questionable with an adductor injury, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is expected to play vs. the Golden State Warriors. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Brown will go through warmups with the intention of playing, and should be available barring any setbacks. Brown has missed the last three games with an adductor injury, but looks ready to make his return against the defending champions.

This rematch of last year's NBA Finals is highly anticipated, and it would be incredible to see both teams close to full strength. The Warriors have all of their stars available, and with Brown now expected to go, fans should have an opportunity to see Steph Curry and Klay Thompson vs. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

It was the Steph Curry show in last year's Finals, as the superstar point guard took home his fourth ring and first Finals MVP award. Boston was largely considered a bad matchup for the Warriors entering that series, but Curry was the best player on the floor by a large margin, which was too much for Boston to overcome.

The Warriors have looked very mediocre this season while Boston has looked dominant, but there is something about this matchup that the Warriors like. Taking care of the Celtics in December, Golden State exploited Boston's drop coverage once again, with both Curry and Thompson having their way offensively. While Boston has a solid defense, none of their bigs can defend well in space, which is something the Warriors have done well to exploit.

This should be a fun matchup between two teams with championship aspirations.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him