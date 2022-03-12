Skip to main content
Injury Report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors and Bucks will each be missing several players for their marquee showdown

The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Buck are set to face off in a marquee matchup on Saturday night, but neither team will be at full strength. While both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry are expected to play, several supporting cast members will be out for both sides.

For the Milwaukee Bucks, they are listing Pat Connaughton, George Hill, Brook Lopez, and Lindell Wigginton all out for this contest. For Golden State, they are listing Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, James Wiseman, and Otto Porter Jr. out as well. While none of these absences are relatively surprising, they have recently been made official by both teams.

Despite the depleted depth that both teams will experience in this game, there will be no shortage of star power. Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the best players in all of basketball, and will have their sidekicks alongside them as well. While Klay Thompson has struggled with his shot of late, he will be available, as will Khris Middelton and Jrue Holiday. With all of these guys on the court, this projects to be a very exciting matchup.

Both the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks expect to compete for a championship this year, as this matchup is one of a few potential NBA Finals previews that would not be unrealistic to anticipate. While there is a long way between now and then, this should be a good one between the Warriors and Bucks.

