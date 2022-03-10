Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green Announcing Return

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is excited to get Draymond Green back from injury

Jacob Kupferman | Credit: Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and their fans got great news on Monday, with Draymond Green announcing his return date. "I am projecting, or targeting, my return next Monday the 14th vs. the Wizards. That is the date that I am targeting. I'm excited as hell, it's been two and a half months... I've never missed that much time during the season," Draymond said on a podcast segment posted to Twitter. "I'm extremely excited to get back out there with my guys to help right this ship."

Steph Curry saw the news, and shared his thoughts. "As many games as we can get is huge, obviously. We want him healthy, we don't want to rush that process," Curry said. Steph continued, saying that "We've all - most of the guys have been through it. Where there's an anxiousness that lasts a little bit where you feel good enough to play, but you kinda gotta go through that last part of the return to play protocols and all of that just to make sure you check of all the boxes."

With the Warriors struggling of late, Curry added that the team is excited to get Draymond back. "There is a sense of urgency for us to get on the right path these last 16-17 games, so I'm excited about it. I know the whole team is. The more reps we can get, the better. We wanna go into the playoffs with some feel good, however we can make that happen," Curry said.

The Golden State Warriors, even with their recent struggles, have their sights set on a deep playoff run. It goes without saying, but they will need Draymond Green in order to make that happen.

