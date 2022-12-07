Injury Report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Jazz

After suffering a bad loss to a shorthanded Indiana Pacers team, the Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded themselves in their next game vs. the Utah Jazz. The team announced that Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins would all be out for this game. In a subsequent move, the team recalled James Wiseman from the G-League.

Curry has been playing through a less than 100% ankle, after it was rolled two games ago. While Curry is ultimately fine, and avoided a serious injury, the team is being cautious with their Finals MVP. As for Green and Wiggins, Green is dealing with left hip tightness, while Wiggins is dealing with a right adductor strain.

The Utah Jazz have cooled off after their red hot start, but they will still be a very tough team to beat for a Warriors team this shorthanded. Golden State has been trending in the right direction, even despite this recent loss to Indiana, but will need big time performances from players like Jordan Poole in order to defeat Utah without Curry, Green, and Wiggins.

With the NBA season a quarter of the way finished, the Warriors are not where they want to be, but there is still time to turn things around. A surprise win over the Jazz would be a great morale booster after the team dropped a game they should have won against the Pacers.

