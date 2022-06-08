Injury Report: Warriors vs Celtics Game 3 NBA Finals

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is here. Both the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics are relatively healthy, with just a couple of players listed as questionable.

For the Warriors, Andre Iguodala (right knee), Gary Payton II (left elbow), and Otto Porter (left foot) are all listed as questionable. James Wiseman remains out due to his right knee injury.

The Celtics only have Robert Williams III listed as questionable with right knee soreness.

While it's only Game 3, tonight will be an incredibly pivotal game for both the Warriors and the Celtics. Boston has not lost consecutive games in a row all playoffs and already managed to steal one game on the road in Golden State. They've been wildly inconsistent all playoffs, routinely winning by 20 and then losing by 20, but the one thing that has been consistent is their ability to bounce back.

The sooner the Warriors can steal home court back after that epic Game 1 collapse, the better. Oddsmakers are overwhelmingly giving the Celtics the greater odds to win the NBA Finals after the first two games of the series, and that'll surely change if the Warriors take Game 3. It'll especially give a massive morale boost if Golden State can give the Celtics their first back-to-back losses of the playoffs.

Game 3 begins at 6:00 PM PST in the TD Garden.

