Injury Report: Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 6

The Warriors have to close this one out.

In a situation that very little expected, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are playing a Game 6. The injury report is here, and the Warriors maybe even more shorthanded than before.

The Warriors will be missing their usual suspects of: Andre Iguodala (cervical disc injury), Gary Payton II (left elbow fracture), and James Wiseman (lower back procedure recovery). Unfortunately, they now have Otto Porter listed as questionable on the injury report with right foot soreness.

The Grizzlies will be missing the same group of people as in previous games as well. Santi Aldama is out with right knee soreness, Killian Tillie is out with lower back procedure recovery, and Ja Morant is out with a bone bruise.

The Memphis Grizzlies have proven numerous times that they can win games without Ja Morant. If that wasn't obvious before, their 50-point blowout against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 should have proven that even more.

The Golden State Warriors can't afford to let this game slip against the Memphis Grizzlies. Even though there's a Game 7 to be played, you don't want to give this Grizzlies team that level of confidence while heading home. On top of that, you don't want to risk any more potential injuries that could be added by playing another game. 

The Warriors face the Grizzlies in a crucial Game 6 on May 13 at 10:00 PM ET.

