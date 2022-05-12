Watch: Steph Curry and Draymond Green Laugh While Grizzlies Play 'Whoop That Trick'

Before Golden State's blowout loss in Game 5, Steph Curry reportedly referenced the Memphis Grizzlies' "Whoop That Trick" rally cry when asked about his team's game plan. Curry's comments certainly backfired, with the Grizzlies blowing the Warriors out, and blasting "Whoop That Trick" while Steph watched from the bench. In what was meant to be a bit of retaliation for his pregame comments, the Grizzlies playing their rally cry seemed to be amusing for both Steph Curry and Draymond Green, who reacted with laughs while the song and chant rang through the arena:

While opinions on Steph and Draymond's reactions vary, there is some worthy dialogue being had regarding their current mentality. After being removed midway through the 3rd quarter due to the game already being over at that point, Curry and Green watched the remainder of the game on the bench, and had time to laugh while being on the wrong end of a Game 5 celebration.

On one hand, there seems to be a level of confidence from Golden State that they can and will end this series in Game 6 at home; however, on the other hand, another poor performance sends this series back to Memphis for a winner-takes-all Game 7. While Ja Morant is not expected to make a return, the Grizzlies have proven an ability to dominate without him, and this game solidified that.

The two teams will now travel back to San Francisco where Game 6 will tip-off on Friday evening at 7:00 PST.

