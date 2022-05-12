Skip to main content
Watch: Steph Curry and Draymond Green Laugh While Grizzlies Play 'Whoop That Trick'

Watch: Steph Curry and Draymond Green Laugh While Grizzlies Play 'Whoop That Trick'

Draymond and Steph don't seem too concerned with the Game 5 blowout loss in Memphis

USA Today

Draymond and Steph don't seem too concerned with the Game 5 blowout loss in Memphis

Before Golden State's blowout loss in Game 5, Steph Curry reportedly referenced the Memphis Grizzlies' "Whoop That Trick" rally cry when asked about his team's game plan. Curry's comments certainly backfired, with the Grizzlies blowing the Warriors out, and blasting "Whoop That Trick" while Steph watched from the bench. In what was meant to be a bit of retaliation for his pregame comments, the Grizzlies playing their rally cry seemed to be amusing for both Steph Curry and Draymond Green, who reacted with laughs while the song and chant rang through the arena:

While opinions on Steph and Draymond's reactions vary, there is some worthy dialogue being had regarding their current mentality. After being removed midway through the 3rd quarter due to the game already being over at that point, Curry and Green watched the remainder of the game on the bench, and had time to laugh while being on the wrong end of a Game 5 celebration.

On one hand, there seems to be a level of confidence from Golden State that they can and will end this series in Game 6 at home; however, on the other hand, another poor performance sends this series back to Memphis for a winner-takes-all Game 7. While Ja Morant is not expected to make a return, the Grizzlies have proven an ability to dominate without him, and this game solidified that.

The two teams will now travel back to San Francisco where Game 6 will tip-off on Friday evening at 7:00 PST.

Steph Curry Reacts to Clutch Game 4 Win Over Grizzlies

Taylor Jenkins Reveals Latest Ja Morant Injury Update

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Gary Payton II

curry_draymond_laugh
News

Watch: Steph Curry and Draymond Green Laugh While Grizzlies Play 'Whoop That Trick'

By Joey Linn3 minutes ago
cj-mccollum-steph-curry-USATSI-12749984
News

CJ McCollum Trolls Steph Curry Amidst Blowout Loss

By Joey Linn18 minutes ago
USATSI_18237763_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 5

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 10, 2022
https---fansided.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2022-01-1364131792
News

Injury Update: Ja Morant Likely Done For The Playoffs

By Joey LinnMay 10, 2022
klay-thompson-golden-state-warriors_1qm6naamh15hn1xl7bm4qd8h6v
News

Klay Thompson Praises Warriors Fans For Booing Dillon Brooks

By Joey LinnMay 10, 2022
1318557230.0
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Clutch Game 4 Win Over Grizzlies

By Joey LinnMay 10, 2022
Apr 2, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr Tests Positive for COVID-19

By C.J. PetersonMay 9, 2022
nba-plain--09ee1149-ad51-4138-964d-e70dbc5019d8
News

Injury Update: Ja Morant Officially Out For Game 4

By Joey LinnMay 9, 2022
Ja-Morant-sneaks-among-the-MVP-candidates
News

Taylor Jenkins Reveals Latest Ja Morant Injury Update

By Joey LinnMay 9, 2022