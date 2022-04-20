Skip to main content
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Game 3

Both teams have two players listed.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets will be facing off in Game 3 on Thursday, and it looks like the Nuggets will still be as shorthanded as usual.

For the Warriors, Andre Iguodala is probable with a bilateral neck spasm, and James Wiseman is out with right knee management. The Nuggets will also be missing two players, but it's two far more impactful players. The two usual suspects Michael Porter Jr (lumbar spine) and Jamal Murray (left knee) will be out.

This is the most important game of the series for the Denver Nuggets. We've already seen them feel deflated during the last two losses against the Warriors, to the point where their own teammates started fighting each other. If the Nuggets lose Game 3 against the Warriors, then the series is effectively over. Not just from a morale standpoint, but from a probability standpoint as well - as no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit.

A win for the Nuggets would be massive for their morale. The team already feels like they're simply outpowered by the Warriors, and they need the confidence to know that they can win without Murray or Porter. That's why it's so important for the Golden State Warriors to deal the killing blow on Thursday. Fourteen more wins until the ultimate glory of an NBA Championship.

