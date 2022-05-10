Injury Update: Ja Morant Likely Done For The Playoffs

It was announced by the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday afternoon that star guard Ja Morant will likely be sidelined for the remainder of the postseason with a bone bruise on his right knee. The team released a statement that read, "Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant exited during the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 7 at Golden State with right knee soreness. Morant underwent an MRI, and subsequent evaluation has revealed a bone bruise in his right knee. Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the postseason but is expected to make a full recovery."

While initial reactions to the news should rightfully contain empathy and concern for Ja Morant, who was starting to find his footing in the playoffs after a tough opening round, the diagnoses also raised questions about how the Grizzlies approached the entire situation.

With head coach Taylor Jenkins maintaining that he and the team's medical staff believed Jordan Poole's swipe that caught Morant's knee is what caused the injury, there is a clear contradiction between their assertions and the actual diagnoses. While motives can be assumed, it is certainly questionable why Jenkins and the team initially refused to disclose MRI results while maintaining that Poole's swipe is what caused the injury.

While there is a level of confusion surrounding the way Memphis handled this situation, the ultimate and unfortunate takeaway is that a young star has had his postseason cut short, and will likely have to shift his focus to next year.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to Clutch Game 4 Win Over Grizzlies

Taylor Jenkins Reveals Latest Ja Morant Injury Update

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Gary Payton II