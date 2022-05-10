Skip to main content
Injury Update: Ja Morant Likely Done For The Playoffs

Injury Update: Ja Morant Likely Done For The Playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely be without Ja Morant for the remainder of the postseason

NBAE via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely be without Ja Morant for the remainder of the postseason

It was announced by the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday afternoon that star guard Ja Morant will likely be sidelined for the remainder of the postseason with a bone bruise on his right knee. The team released a statement that read, "Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant exited during the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 7 at Golden State with right knee soreness. Morant underwent an MRI, and subsequent evaluation has revealed a bone bruise in his right knee. Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the postseason but is expected to make a full recovery."

While initial reactions to the news should rightfully contain empathy and concern for Ja Morant, who was starting to find his footing in the playoffs after a tough opening round, the diagnoses also raised questions about how the Grizzlies approached the entire situation.

With head coach Taylor Jenkins maintaining that he and the team's medical staff believed Jordan Poole's swipe that caught Morant's knee is what caused the injury, there is a clear contradiction between their assertions and the actual diagnoses. While motives can be assumed, it is certainly questionable why Jenkins and the team initially refused to disclose MRI results while maintaining that Poole's swipe is what caused the injury.

While there is a level of confusion surrounding the way Memphis handled this situation, the ultimate and unfortunate takeaway is that a young star has had his postseason cut short, and will likely have to shift his focus to next year.

Steph Curry Reacts to Clutch Game 4 Win Over Grizzlies

Taylor Jenkins Reveals Latest Ja Morant Injury Update

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Gary Payton II

https---fansided.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2022-01-1364131792
News

Injury Update: Ja Morant Likely Done For The Playoffs

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
klay-thompson-golden-state-warriors_1qm6naamh15hn1xl7bm4qd8h6v
News

Klay Thompson Praises Warriors Fans For Booing Dillon Brooks

By Joey Linn16 hours ago
1318557230.0
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Clutch Game 4 Win Over Grizzlies

By Joey Linn17 hours ago
Apr 2, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr Tests Positive for COVID-19

By C.J. Peterson21 hours ago
nba-plain--09ee1149-ad51-4138-964d-e70dbc5019d8
News

Injury Update: Ja Morant Officially Out For Game 4

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
Ja-Morant-sneaks-among-the-MVP-candidates
News

Taylor Jenkins Reveals Latest Ja Morant Injury Update

By Joey LinnMay 9, 2022
USATSI_18228064_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 4

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 8, 2022
1200x0
News

Report: NBA Reaches Decision on Jordan Poole's Ja Morant Swipe

By Joey LinnMay 8, 2022
nba-plain--09ee1149-ad51-4138-964d-e70dbc5019d8
News

Injury Update: Ja Morant Expected to Miss Game 4

By Joey LinnMay 8, 2022