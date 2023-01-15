Injury Update: Steph Curry Cleared for Back-to Backs

The Golden State Warriors dropped another frustrating game on Sunday afternoon, losing to a Chicago Bulls team that was without DeMar DeRozan. The Warriors have several of these games this year, where they fail to take care of business against a team they should beat. Perhaps the only bit of good news after this one, is that Steph Curry is cleared to play in tomorrow's game vs. the Washington Wizards.

There was some question as to whether or not Curry would be cleared for back-to-backs this soon after returning from injury, but the Warriors will indeed have their superstar point guard on Monday vs. the Wizards. Before Sunday's game, head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry will play in Washington, but Klay Thompson is expected to be out.

The Warriors need to turn things around quickly, and this road trip is a great opportunity to do it. Having been terrible on the road all year, Golden State not only needs the wins, but they need the confidence. This loss to Chicago is a bad one, and the Warriors must find a way to bounce back tomorrow against the Wizards.

With Steph Curry back in the mix, Golden State should have a chance every single night. He was efficient from the field on Sunday, but was limited to just 15 field goal attempts, and committed 8 uncharacteristic turnovers.

The good news for Golden State is that they have another game tomorrow, and Curry will play.

