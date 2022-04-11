Skip to main content
Injury Update: Steph Curry Could Miss Playoff Opener

Injury Update: Steph Curry Could Miss Playoff Opener

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Steph Curry may or may not be ready for the playoff opener

Getty Images

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Steph Curry may or may not be ready for the playoff opener

While all previous updates have indicated that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry would be ready for game one of the NBA Playoffs, head coach Steve Kerr said before the team's season finale that Steph may or may not be ready for the playoff opener. "There's a chance he could be ready for game one, there's a chance he could not," Kerr said.

Steve Kerr also added that Curry's status for that game will likely come down to the wire, as the team will have him participate in a high intensity scrimmage at some point during the upcoming week that will help indicate his potential availability for that game. The Warriors still do not know who their first round opponent will be, but that will become clear upon completion of their final game.

"I'm not exactly sure what Steph has done the last couple of days, but this week he will ramp it up for sure, and with a week off between games, our whole team is going to have to have a really good week of practice, we're gonna have to find at least one day where we do a full scrimmage," Kerr said. "It's really up in the air as far as Steph's participation this week, we'll see how it goes the next couple of days."

While the Warriors would certainly love to have Steph for the entirety of their postseason run, they will make sure he is fully ready before returning him to game action.

LeBron James Shares Message For Draymond Green

Video: BamBam Performs at Warriors Halftime Show

Steve Kerr Reacts to LeBron's Steph Curry Comments

Steph-Curry-Getty-1238862592
News

Injury Update: Steph Curry Could Miss Playoff Opener

By Joey Linn2 minutes ago
Andrew-Wiggins-Warriors-Pelicans-USATSI-17462696
News

Updated Injury Report: Warriors vs. Pelicans

By Joey Linn4 hours ago
Apr 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) lays in a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr and Draymond Green Back Jordan Poole for Most Improved Payer of the Year

By C.J. Peterson20 hours ago
BNG-L-WARRIORS-1228-32
News

Draymond Green: Seth Curry 'Gets The Better' of Steph Curry

By Joey LinnApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17941549_168390270_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 9, 2022
IMG_1945
News

LeBron James Shares Message For Draymond Green

By Joey LinnApr 8, 2022
IMG_1918
News

Video: BamBam Performs at Warriors Halftime Show

By Joey LinnApr 7, 2022
IMG_1914
News

Video: Steph Curry Celebrates Klay's Hot Shooting

By Joey LinnApr 7, 2022
1052001580.jpg.0
News

Steve Kerr Reacts to LeBron's Steph Curry Comments

By Joey LinnApr 7, 2022