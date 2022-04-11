Injury Update: Steph Curry Could Miss Playoff Opener

While all previous updates have indicated that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry would be ready for game one of the NBA Playoffs, head coach Steve Kerr said before the team's season finale that Steph may or may not be ready for the playoff opener. "There's a chance he could be ready for game one, there's a chance he could not," Kerr said.

Steve Kerr also added that Curry's status for that game will likely come down to the wire, as the team will have him participate in a high intensity scrimmage at some point during the upcoming week that will help indicate his potential availability for that game. The Warriors still do not know who their first round opponent will be, but that will become clear upon completion of their final game.

"I'm not exactly sure what Steph has done the last couple of days, but this week he will ramp it up for sure, and with a week off between games, our whole team is going to have to have a really good week of practice, we're gonna have to find at least one day where we do a full scrimmage," Kerr said. "It's really up in the air as far as Steph's participation this week, we'll see how it goes the next couple of days."

While the Warriors would certainly love to have Steph for the entirety of their postseason run, they will make sure he is fully ready before returning him to game action.

