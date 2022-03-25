Injury Update: Steph Curry Removes Boot

Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is no longer in a boot

While all signs point towards Steph Curry being able to return before the playoffs, there is no such thing as too much good news when it comes to an injured superstar. As Steph Curry was enjoying the Duke vs. Texas Tech game at Chase Center on Thursday, fans noticed he had ditched the walking boot.

This is certainly a positive development for Steph and the Warriors, because if nothing else, it indicates the lack of a setback. When he addressed the media earlier this week, Steph said he expects to return before the playoffs. When asked if he feels the same way, Steve Kerr said, "He's gonna be rejuvenated and recharged after this time off. You remember last year, he missed 8 or 9 games with the tailbone, and he had an amazing stretch the next month or two. Partly because he was able to recharge his batteries. The silver lining is that Steph will get a break before the playoffs come, and assuming everything goes well, he'll be ready to roll."

There was also a positive update from Steph Curry's trainer, who said that "Unfortunately, we're kinda comfortable in this position. I know that sounds funny, but we do have a good history and a good track record for preparing quickly coming off of injury. We know what we're doing. For that reason, we're probably a little bit more positive than most people would be in this situation."

While there is still time remaining before Curry can begin ramping up the return to play process, all signs have been positive. Steph ditching the boot is certainly another one of these positive developments.

NBA Admits Missed Calls Hurt Warriors in Loss to Magic

