NBA Admits Missed Calls Hurt Warriors in Loss to Magic

The Golden State Warriors got a bad whistle against the Orlando Magic

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors suffered a bad loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night; however, according to the NBA, they got a bad whistle down the stretch. The league released its last two minute report on Wednesday, revealing four missed calls in the final two minutes of Tuesday's contest, three of which hurt the Warriors.

With just over a minute remaining in the game, Draymond Green was fouled following a jump ball. The officials missed it, and according to the league's report, it was an incorrect non-call. The Warriors would have gained possession had the call been made, but it ultimately was not.

Ahead of Mo Bamba's dagger three in the final minute of the game, the NBA admits that the officiating crew missed a travel on Cole Anthony before the shot from Bamba. Not only would this have wiped three points off the board, but it would have given possession back to the Warriors. This was another undeniable disadvantage that the officiating crew placed on the Warriors.

Finally, on Jordan Poole's layup attempt with under a minute to play, the NBA admits there should have been a foul called on the play. This would have sent one of the league's best free throw shooters to the stripe for a pair, but instead there was nothing called. Had even just one of these incorrect calls been called correctly, the Warriors likely win that game. If all three were called correctly, then there is little doubt they win the game.

With the standings the way they are, each game is vital for Golden State. Losing the way they did in Orlando, while the team will admit they need to play better, is a tough way to go down.

usa_today_17950594.0
usa_today_17449675.0
Mar 22, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and guard Gary Payton II (0) talk with head coach Steve Kerr against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
GettyImages-1233034241-1568x1132
lebron-love
USATSI_17941305_168390270_lowres
Feb 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) saves the ball from going out of bounds in front of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) has words with referee Marat Kogut after he was assessed a second technical foul and ejected from the game during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr encourages his players during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
