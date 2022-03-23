NBA Admits Missed Calls Hurt Warriors in Loss to Magic

The Golden State Warriors suffered a bad loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night; however, according to the NBA, they got a bad whistle down the stretch. The league released its last two minute report on Wednesday, revealing four missed calls in the final two minutes of Tuesday's contest, three of which hurt the Warriors.

With just over a minute remaining in the game, Draymond Green was fouled following a jump ball. The officials missed it, and according to the league's report, it was an incorrect non-call. The Warriors would have gained possession had the call been made, but it ultimately was not.

Ahead of Mo Bamba's dagger three in the final minute of the game, the NBA admits that the officiating crew missed a travel on Cole Anthony before the shot from Bamba. Not only would this have wiped three points off the board, but it would have given possession back to the Warriors. This was another undeniable disadvantage that the officiating crew placed on the Warriors.

Finally, on Jordan Poole's layup attempt with under a minute to play, the NBA admits there should have been a foul called on the play. This would have sent one of the league's best free throw shooters to the stripe for a pair, but instead there was nothing called. Had even just one of these incorrect calls been called correctly, the Warriors likely win that game. If all three were called correctly, then there is little doubt they win the game.

With the standings the way they are, each game is vital for Golden State. Losing the way they did in Orlando, while the team will admit they need to play better, is a tough way to go down.

