Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Win Over Miami Heat

The Golden State Warriors have unsurprisingly struggled without Steph Curry this season, but their shorthanded group got a big win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors took down the first-seed Miami Heat for a big road victory. After the game, Steph Curry took to Twitter to share his excitement:

Steph Curry will be sidelined for at least another week and a half, as he recovers from a sprained foot; however, he was an engaged fan from home during this one. With all signs pointing towards Steph being able to return before the playoffs, the Warriors are just looking to stay afloat in his absence. The team knows what they can accomplish when fully healthy, and it's just about maintaining competence until they can reach that status again.

The Warriors were led by Jordan Poole in this win over Miami, who had a game-high 30 points on 10/18 from the field and 7/13 from deep. Poole has been big in games that Curry has missed this season, and this game was no exception. As good as Poole was, the Warriors also had three others eclipse 20, with Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins, and Jonathan Kuminga each adding exactly 22 points a piece.

The Warriors will now travel to Atlanta to face Trae Young and the Hawks on Friday.

