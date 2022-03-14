Draymond Green Believes He Can Still Win DPOY

After a two-month absence, the Golden State Warriors are getting Draymond Green back from injury Monday night. The trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are set to take the floor together for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals. Needless to say, there is a ton of excitement surrounding Green's return.

Never lacking confidence, Draymond Green told the media that he still believes he can win Defensive Player of the Year. "I don't know what league everybody else been watching, but I have not seen anyone solidify themselves as the Defensive Player of the Year," Draymond said on Monday. Having played just 34 games, it's unlikely he'll be given the award; however, his defensive metrics do speak for themselves.

Before Draymond Green went down with injury, the Warriors were boasting a 102.2 defensive rating, which was the best in basketball. Since Draymond has been sidelined, that defensive rating has jumped to 109.9, which is just 7th in the NBA during that span. The numbers speak for themselves, Draymond Green's impact on the defensive end is undeniable.

Had he not missed over two months due to injury, the DPOY award was likely Draymond's to lose this season. The Warriors were absolutley dominant on defense to begin the year, and Draymond Green was their anchor on that end. While the extended absence will likely cost him a chance at the award, he is understandably determined to prove he is the NBA's best defensive player.

