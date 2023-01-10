Injury Update: Steph Curry's Final Status for Warriors vs. Suns

After an 11-game absence, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is back. The superstar point guard was initially listed as questionable vs. the Phoenix Suns, but ESPN's Kendra Andrew revealed that he is expect to return and start on Tuesday night.

The Warriors did well to tread water in the absence of Curry, going 6-5 in the 11 games that he missed. Also without Andrew Wiggins for most of that stretch, the Warriors now have him back as well. Close to full strength, the Warriors hope they can begin to make their push back towards the top of the standings in the last half of the season.

Curry was putting up MVP-level numbers before he got hurt, but his teammates were not offering much help. Now with players like Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and others having big games in his absence, the hope is that the team's supporting cast can keep this momentum rolling with Curry back in the starting lineup.

The Warriors are an even .500 on the season, but with the Western Conference being so poor, they still have an opportunity to grab home court advantage in the first round if they get on a decent hot streak. That is of course ideal, and something the Warriors will look to achieve as they head into the last half of the season with a healthy roster.

