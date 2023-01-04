Injury Update: Warriors Reveal Steph Curry's Potential Return Date

Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers recently revealed a potential return date for superstar point guard Steph Curry. A shoulder injury has sidelined Curry since the middle of December, but his return may not be far away. According to Myers, Curry could make his return on January 13th, which is the first game of a five-game road trip for the Warriors.

Myers added that while Curry is not yet doing contact drills, he has been doing on-court work, and looks like the same guy he was pre-injury. There have been no setbacks in Curry's rehab, and the Warriors are pleased with where he is at right now.

The best home team in basketball and the worst road team in basketball, the Warriors would love to get Curry back before they head on a five-game road trip in mid-January. The team's dominance at home has carried their record, but they will have to find ways to win on the road if they want to continue climbing up the Western Conference standings. The return of Steph Curry will certainly help with that.

Golden State is currently riding a five-game winning streak, which is their longest of the season. Guys like Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have stepped up in the absence of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, but reinforcements may finally be on the way soon.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him